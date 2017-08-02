Saskatchewan's justice department has made changes to the security protocols for the Prince Albert Correctional Centre in light of an accused murderer's escape from custody.

Braidy Vermette, who is accused of the first-degree murder of Troy Cecil Napope in May 2015, escaped from jail guards in March 2016 while being moved to a hospital for a cut to his elbow.

In the hospital parking lot, two assailants wearing masks attacked the guards with bear spray and pulled out a gun, according to police. Vermette allegedly escaped with the men.

About a week later, Vermette was taken back into custody after he emerged from a burning house in Buckland, Sask., about 16 kilometres west of Prince Albert.

"A review of the circumstances surrounding the escape led to changes in security protocols to keep this from happening again in the future," said Noel Busse, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice, in an email.

Asked for further details, Busse said, "For safety and security reasons, the ministry does not share details on security protocols in provincial correctional facilities."

The internal review was completed in January.