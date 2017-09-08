Saskatchewan Party leadership candidate Scott Moe is providing new details about his involvement in a fatal highway crash 20 years ago.

Moe released a statement Friday.

"In 1997, I was travelling on a gravel road near Shellbrook to work on our farm," Moe said in a statement released to the media Friday.

"While crossing the highway, I was involved in a collision that resulted in the loss of a person's life."

Moe said alcohol was not a factor in the crash. An RCMP investigation resulted in a ticket for driving without due care and attention.

"The fact that a life was lost is something I have lived with every day since this happened," Moe said.

Moe, who represents the Rosthern-Shellbrook constituency, resigned his post as environment minister last week and announced his bid to run for the Saskatchewan Party leadership.

Moe has the support of several prominent Saskatchewan Party caucus members, including Health Minister Jim Reiter, Finance Minister Donna Harpauer, Advanced Education Minister Kevin Doherty and Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre.

During his campaign announcement, Moe addressed his 1992 conviction for drunk driving at the age of 18. That incident is completely unrelated to the fatal collision that took place five years later.

Last year, the provincial government introduced stricter anti-drunk driving rules, including the ability of police to seize and impound the car of an experienced driver found to have .04 to .08 per cent alcohol in their blood — on a first offence.