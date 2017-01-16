The Saskatchewan government has ordered school boards to look at cost-cutting measures to help reduce the province's $1-billion deficit.

On Friday, school division board chairs received a written directive to cap their next budget for employee compensation.

"For the government fiscal year 2017-18 total compensation costs will be no greater than 2016-17," said the letter from Education Minister Don Morgan.

"Negotiations need to commence immediately in order to achieve these goals for in-scope employees prior to April 1, 2017."

It said all public sector employers had to avoid increases to their total compensation budget from negotiations that were ongoing, or those for contracts that were yet to expire.

'Challenging fiscal situation'

Morgan suggested considering a freeze on wage increases, range increments and performance or bonus pay. That would apply to both unionized employees and managers.

He asked employers and unions to look for other immediate and long-term measures to reduce compensation costs.

Morgan also urged school boards to start developing consultation, bargaining plans and general collective bargaining to meet the directive.

"The province of Saskatchewan is experiencing a very challenging fiscal situation, one which requires all of us to share in the effort required to reduce expenses and increase revenue," he said in the letter.