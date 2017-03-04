Students from the Piapot First Nation, northeast of Regina, have won the viewers' choice award for a video on the dangers of drinking and driving.

The video, which garnered 40,000 online views, was among several submitted to a contest sponsored by SGI as part of its Save A Life Campaign.

Entries from six Saskatchewan First Nations will be awarded prizes of up to $10,000 for use in the bands' driver safety programs

The videos highlighted the dangers of drinking and driving, distracted driving and speeding.