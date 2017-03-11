Youth on the Saulteaux First Nation, Sask., have a new place where they can go hang out, connect with elders and just be themselves.

The Saulteaux Youth Recreation and Cultural Centre features a fitness area fitted with equipment, four pool tables, ping pong and air hockey tables, computer stations, a movie area, and a lounge area equipped with a kitchen.

The 4,000-square foot facility was funded through own-sources revenues and a federal grant. (Submitted by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations)

"We wanted to make a space where the elders and the youth can come together. They can come out and play some pool, work out. It keeps the kids busy and out of trouble," Chief Kenny Moccasin said in a release.

The facility is close to the newly-renovated hockey arena, as well.

"It's all walking distance. The elders can come have coffee, play cards and hang out. Everything's close," Moccasin said.

The Saulteaux First Nation is located approximately 40 kilometres north of North Battleford, Sask.