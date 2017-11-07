A union representing more than 1,700 SaskPower workers has told the province it will not accept lower wages.

Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers voted 80 per cent against accepting a contract that would lower their overall compensation by 3.5 per cent, followed by three years with no wage increases.

Earlier this year, Saskatchewan's finance minister said compensation for public sector workers would be cut in order to balance the provincial budget.

"At this point we're hoping to get back to the table and achieve a fair memorandum of agreement that can be supported by our membership," said Jason Tibbs, the business manager for IBEW Local 2067.

The electrical workers' contract expired on Dec.31, 2016.

They work in power line transmission and distribution, safety, metering services and at power plants.

Union members said they and SaskPower believe keeping the lights on while both sides try to reach an agreement matters.

"It does or we probably would have had pitchforks out by now," Tibbs said. "I don't think anybody's had to negotiate a contract that had so many cuts."

IBEW members are the first public sector union in Saskatchewan to officially reject a contract with the province's mandate to roll back wages at the negotiating table.

Tibbs said turnout was higher than usual for the ratification vote on Oct. 16.

"It's important for the people of Saskatchewan to know that the IBEW members are going to continue to keep the power on in this province for as long as it takes to achieve a memorandum of agreement," Tibbs said.

In 1998, SaskPower locked out IBEW workers. At the time, Roy Romanow's NDP government passed a back-to-work order forcing electrical workers back onto the job.

This time, Tibbs said both sides hope to resolve their differences without job action.

"We're working with the employer through options to meet the government's requirements," said Tibbs.

"[SaskPower] has been as supportive in trying to achieve a memorandum as I've ever seen because it's important to them to have labour peace; they don't want to see a disruption with all the work we have going on," he said.

The last time members of IBEW Local 2067 went on strike was more than 40 years ago, as they fought a proposed rollback to wage increases.