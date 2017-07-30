SaskPower said late Saturday it had restored power that had been knocked out in several northern Saskatchewan communities.

Customers in La Loche, Turnor Lake, Black Point, Clearwater River and Garson Lake had been without power late into the evening.

But SaskPower said shortly after 10 p.m. CST that power had been restored to those communities.

Photos posted to the utility's Twitter account — the main source for updates on the outages — suggested the outages were the result of strong winds damaging power lines in the region.