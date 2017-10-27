SaskEnergy will increase its rates by 3.6 per cent on Nov. 1, saying it needs a bigger budget for improvements to public safety, along with infrastructure to prepare for growth.

On Friday, the provincial government approved the increase, which is higher than the 2.95 per cent hike recommended by the Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel on Oct. 4. The change is expected to generate an additional $9 million for SaskEnergy annually.

Media relations director Dave Burdeniuk said Friday the change was needed to pay for increasingly expensive safety technology.

He said it was not a direct reaction to major incidents like the explosion that levelled one house and damaged others at Regina Beach in 2014.

"We more are looking for the proactive technology," said Burdeniuk.

"On the reactive side, when something like that — a major incident — does happen, we do have funds, contingencies set aside within our budgeting every year that plans for the unexpected."

Higher bills

The Crown gas company said the change will increase customers' bills by about $1.65 per month, or about $20 annually.

The energy provider said customers will pay an additional 75 cents on their monthly bill starting Nov. 7.

The rest of the increase will be applied through the volume charge, which SaskEnergy said will ensure customers pay based on their usage.

It said the rate would be higher than the increase recommended by the review panel to account for a higher interest rate outlook.

More safety inspections

"The increase will support core operations that keep our natural gas system operating safely and reliably through preventative maintenance," said SaskEnergy president Ken From in a news release.

SaskEnergy says its latest rate increase will pay for increased preventative maintenance to prevent leaks and explosions. (SaskEnergy)

From said that will include pipeline integrity programs such as leak surveys, service connection upgrades and transmission pipeline inspections.

Burdeniuk said the Crown utility was operating in an "era of elevated safety," adding that SaskEnergy is now spending about $50 million on public safety, compared to $7 million in 2010.

"There's a greater expectation of utilities and pipeline companies that safety remains number 1," he said.

"But it's even more important to do everything you can to keep your customers and their communities safe."

Greater expectations for safety

He said federal and provincial pipeline regulators also have higher safety expectations now than in the past.

Burdeniuk added that current monitoring is focused on priority areas such as parts of Regina, which are prone to ground movement.

In July, SaskEnergy announced it would remove natural gas service for about 250 property owners in the Last Mountain Lake area northwest of Regina due to the risk of ground movement and underground gas leaks.

The energy provider said it has been adding more dollars to public safety budgets since 2011, and that it had the lowest pipeline leak rate in history last fiscal year.

Burdeniuk said the additional $9 million generated by the change will also go toward new infrastructure to accommodate 4,500 new customers it is expecting in 2017-18.