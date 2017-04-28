The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo is asking for the public's help in naming one of its latest arrivals.

The zoo is holding a contest to name a baby Goeldi's monkey born in February.

"It is always exciting to welcome a new addition to the zoo," said zoo manager Tim Sinclair-Smith in a news release. "Both baby and mother are doing well, and now it is time to select a name for the newest member of the troop."

The zoo has already narrowed the selection down to four potential names: Evy, Laka, Zoila or Elena.

Voting will be open until May 11. The winning selection will be announced May 12.

The baby monkey is living in the monkey enclosure in the Kinsmen Children's Zoo.

