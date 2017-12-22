Last Friday was a good day for Judith Karpinka, who is now $1.2 million richer.

She was throwing some cash into the slots at Saskatoon's Se7en 33 Bar and Grill on Seventh Avenue North when she hit the jackpot.

"I couldn't believe it," Karpinka said in a news release. "It was near closing time, and everyone got very excited for me."

Karpinka's putting the money into her retirement and will continue to enjoy the simpler things in life.

She was playing Vault Breaker, a game that links 4,000 slot machines throughout the province.

She won in the highest tier of mystery jackpot payouts, which go up to $1.5 million.

The jackpot in that tier has since been reset to $500,000.