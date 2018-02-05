A Saskatoon woman had a scary Sunday afternoon after she fell through the ice while walking her dogs.

Just before 2 p.m. CST, police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the riverbank on the south side of the new commuter bridge.

They found a 28-year-old woman who had fallen through the ice.

The woman was walking dogs in the area when two of them ran onto the ice, apparently chasing birds, police said in a news release.

The dogs crashed through the ice, and the woman also fell through while trying to rescue them.

She was able to get out of the water thanks to a bystander who used a stick to pull her to shore.

The woman was treated for hypothermia and taken to St. Paul's Hospital for treatment.

Neither of the dogs were injured.