'He was the cornerstone of our family': Saskatoon woman frantically searching for grandfather's stolen ashes

A Saskatoon woman is pleading for any information that might lead to the return of her grandfather's ashes.

On Saturday, someone broke into her aunt's garage in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood. The only thing that was taken was a red tin box with the name John Nowlin written on the top.

"There was a lawn mower, there was a leaf blower, there were bins full of stuff I have up there, and the only thing they took were my granddad's ashes," said Tanya Nowlin.

She said the thieves may have thought the box contained tools or something valuable.

Now, worried that the box was thrown away by the thieves once they discovered its contents, Nowlin has been frantically searching alleys and garbage cans around the 1100 block of Avenue H North.

"Now that my granddad's missing, it's like losing him all over again," said Nowlin. "He was the cornerstone of our family."

The ashes were held in a red tin box like this one. (Supplied by Tanya Nowlin)

Nowlin has contacted Saskatoon police and has posted on Facebook, but hasn't heard anything.

"I know that it's just his body," she said. "But for us, that counts. That matters."

The garage had been secured with a bicycle chain, which was cut through with bolt cutters. Nowlin said she will take back the ashes with no questions asked.

Nowlin said anyone with info can reach her via Facebook here.