Saskatoon is feeling the effects of a winter storm system blowing across the prairies right now.

Two flights have been cancelled at Saskatoon's airport leaving at 7 a.m. CST, one to Toronto and one to Winnipeg. Another flight to Calgary leaving at 9:25 has also been cancelled.

According to WestJet's website, a winter storm system blowing across Saskatchewan and Manitoba right now is causing delays and cancellations.

While city crews have been out grading roads, conditions are still slippery, and drivers are asked to be careful.

School buses have been cancelled in Martensville, Warman and rural areas serviced by Saskatoon Public and Separate Schools, but are still running within city limits.