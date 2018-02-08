All three candidates running for a contested Conservative Party nomination in Saskatoon are making one last push as an important deadline looms.

People in the riding of Saskatoon-University have until Thursday afternoon to buy party memberships to be eligible to vote in the nomination race.

Two candidates are contesting the nomination of incumbent MP Brad Trost: MLA and former speaker of the legislative assembly Corey Tochor and local businessman Brad Redekopp.

Trost, who has been a Conservative MP since 2004, thinks his reputation and name recognition will be enough to ensure victory.

"I know my riding, people like me and we're getting a lot of new sign ups," he said.

"People are a little surprised that it's happening, but I will say the reception I've had at the door has been very good."

Trost ran for leader of the Conservative Party of Canada in 2017. He is currently fighting a legal battle with the party after it was alleged his campaign leaked the Conservative Party membership list to the National Firearms Association.

Corey Tochor, MLA for Saskatoon Eastview, said he was enlisted to run against Trost for the nomination.

"Many people have expressed concern that we have too much of a polarizing individual, rightfully or wrongfully viewed as someone who may not be getting the results we need for the city," he said.

Meanwhile, longtime party member Brad Redekopp said there's an appetite for a fresh face.

"There's a tremendous interest in change in the riding," he said.

"It doesn't take too much of a conversation to get going with people and sparking their interest."

Brad Trost is a social conservative who has drawn protests on his stance against abortion and same-sex marriage.

The nomination meeting will be held March 10.