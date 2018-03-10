Conservative Party members in the federal Saskatoon-University riding will choose their nominee Saturday.

Former Saskatchewan Speaker of the House Corey Tochor and Saskatoon businessman Brad Redekopp and challenging longtime incumbent MP Brad Trost for the nomination.

Both Tochor and Redekopp have said the people they've talked to in the riding want change.

The nomination meeting is being held at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon, with registration open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST.

Trost ran for the federal Conservative leadership in 2017.

Tochor stayed on as the MLA for Saskatoon-Eastview during his campaign.