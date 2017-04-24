Stacey Merasty said she heard a thump and a boom.

She looked out her side door at Ave. T and 22nd St. and couldn't believe the carnage in her yard.

"Oh my God, what a close call, I thought, wow, right close to my house. Right outside my house, on my step," she said.

Stacey Merasty (CBC)

Just after 5 a.m. CST, a half-ton truck had veered off 22nd Street and cut across her yard. It took out street signs and a power pole before bouncing off her concrete steps.

It ended up back on Avenue T and continued down the street for about another 30 metres before stopping.

Police set up cruisers and SUVs on various corners in the neighbourhood and then went in on foot with dogs to track the suspects.

There were no reported injuries.

The occupants of the truck are still at large.