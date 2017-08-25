Like a scene out of a movie, vehicles tumbled onto a Saskatoon street from a semi-trailer following a collision Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened in the north end of the city around 1:15 p.m. CST.

Insane accident on Miller and 56 - a car trailer was smoked #yxe #yxetraffic pic.twitter.com/fba08xJdtj — @shardayYXE

Police say vehicles had fallen off the trailer of a semi during the crash at Millar Avenue and 58th Street.

There were no reported injuries.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area as the cleanup was expected to take some time.