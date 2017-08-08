Saskatoon police have arrested a teenage girl who was found with a firearm and drugs over the weekend.



At about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Avenue B N. after reports of shouting and a woman lying on the sidewalk, police said.

When police got there, they found a 16-year-old girl lying on the grass with a sawed-off rifle, ammunition and methamphetamine.



The girl, 16, has been charged with two counts of careless use of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession of weapon obtained by crime and possession of methamphetamine.