"Are you positive you're negative?" one volunteer called, as students trickled past a testing station at the University of Saskatoon's Place Riel student centre.

Nursing students at the U of S want to convince more than 1,054 students and staff to provide urine samples to test for sexually transmitted infections in a single day. That would break an unofficial world record set last year by students at Western University in London, Ont.

"Within the last year, gonorrhea rates in Saskatoon have actually doubled," said Dustin de Vries, a fourth-year nursing student.

'It should be something that everyone is able to do,' laughed fourth-year nursing student Dustin de Vries. He said identifying STIs early helps prevent infertility. (CBC)

He acknowledged not every student streaming past the testing stations will take part, but said people with untreated STIs may later suffer from infertility and other heallth complications

'We were overwhelmed with urine samples.' - Jocelyn Orb, U of S Student Wellness Centre manager

"It started out with a little bit of trouble kind of finding the right things to say, but everyone's kind of happy to do it and it's kind of becoming this fun event here that we're doing," de Vries said.

Jocelyn Orb said during a similar effort last year, she prepared only 400 sample kits. Within hours, she said volunteers were scrambling to keep up with demand.

"We were overwhelmed with urine samples," said Orb, who runs the University of Saskatchewan Student Wellness Centre. "We actually did break the record in terms of tests done per hour."

Staff at the University of Saskatchewan's Sexual Health Centre use a pipette to prepare urine samples for testing at the provincial laboratory in Regina. (CBC)

She said 713 samples were tested for gonorrhea and chlamydia last year at the provincial laboratory in Regina. Of those, 13 people tested positive for an STI.

"You can only treat it if you know you have it," said Orb.

Currently, Saskatchewan has some of the country's highest infection rates for both chlamydia and gonorrhea.

"We are doing something about it, and getting the word out there for people to not feel distressed about getting tested," de Vries said.

The world record-setting attempt was organized by the U of S Student Wellness Centre, volunteers with the Peer Health student group and the University of Saskatchewan Students' Union, in collaboration with Saskatoon Sexual Health, OUTSaskatoon, SWITCH, the Women's Health Centre of Saskatoon and AIDS Saskatoon.

The first of seven testing stations on campus opened at 7:30 a.m. CST. The last one closes at 6 p.m.