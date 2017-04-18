A former Saskatoon police chief wants a federal court judge to review what he says are new findings around the death of Neil Stonechild.

Dave Scott says two Saskatoon police officers were railroaded out of their jobs after a public inquiry into Stonechild's death in 1990.

The teen froze to death under suspicious circumstances.

An inquiry determined that Stonechild had been in contact with two officers the night he died.

Scott says that the real evidence does not support that finding.

"The whole issue surrounding what happened was based solely on rumours and lies. It simply isn't true," Scott said.

"This inquiry was wrong. It's just as simple as that. It was terribly wrong, and it affected many people terribly. And that's not justice."

​Scott lost his job in 2001 in the wake of allegations that Saskatoon police had dropped off Indigenous men on the outside of town in freezing weather.

Scott says the new findings are in a book by Candis McLean. He's urging Ottawa to appoint a judge to review the assertions in the book.