A work of art honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women will be unveiled this morning outside Saskatoon's police headquarters.

Cree artist Lionel Peyachew's concept was chosen as the design in 2015 after a public vote.

The slightly larger-than-life bronze sculpture depicts a fancy dancer with her shawl becoming the wings of an eagle. She dances on a cloud that is transparent and that will light up at night.

Peyachew was inspired by one Saskatchewan mother's description of her missing daughter's dancing, and how it reminded her of an eagle in flight.

A model of the larger bronze piece that will be unveiled in front of Saskatoon Police's headquarters today. It depicts a fancy dancer with her shawl becoming the wings of an eagle. (Saskatoon Police Service)

He describes the work as "an angel, in flight, on a cloud, white wings to represent purity." Icons on the shawl include a tree of life "to represent the longing for life," he said, butterflies to represent freedom and flowers to represent beauty and femininity.

Peyachew said he is thinking of calling the work Stolen Sisters.

The formal unveiling will happen at 11 a.m. in the plaza area beside the police headquarters' main entrance on 25th Street.

The project was funded by the Saskatoon Tribal Council, the Province of Saskatchewan and the Saskatoon Police Service.