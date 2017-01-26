A well-known Saskatoon-born soccer player has been released from her team, Orlando Pride.

On Wednesday, the National Women's Soccer League team announced Kaylyn Kyle did not receive an international subsidy from Soccer Canada this year. As a result, the team passed on retaining her rights and made her available to be drafted by other teams.

On Twitter, Kyle admitted she was disappointed.

Shocked & devastated is an understatement, I wore my heart on my sleeve for this club, team & community! I have so many people to thank. pic.twitter.com/nOgkhjFEru — @KaylynKyle

Kyle played for Canada in the 2012 London Olympics and won a bronze medal. She also played for Team Canada at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, where the team made it to the semi-finals.

She has played for a number of professional teams, too, including the Vancouver Whitecaps, Seattle Reign and Portland Thorns.

Kyle's teammate, Josee Belanger, was also released, and plans to return to Montreal to prepare for upcoming matches with the Canada Women's National Team.