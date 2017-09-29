Kate 1 loves Kate 2 but she's not the kind of person to plan ahead.

She is the last-minute type, so when she went shopping in Saskatoon to find a card for her sweetheart, she was sadly disappointed.

"We just want to be able to go into a store and have as much of a selection for our queer friends as we do our straight friends," said Kate Hofstra 1.

Kate 2 wasn't heartbroken that her love was unable to find a card.

In fact, when they married in June, all of the well-meaning cards they received from people who love and support them were somehow lacking a specific sentiment.

"They were vague, like it just said love on the front or two champagne glasses clicking together," said Kate 2. "We did have one person who came to our wedding who was able to find a card with two women on the front, which was actually surprising, but they said that they searched all over the entire city to find it. They spent a full day doing that."

Kate comes up with the ideas, then the other Kate does the illustrations. This is one of their creations now available for sale on their Facebook page. (Kate Hofstra )

Kate + Kate = entrepreneurs

Rather than ruminating on the lack of greeting cards for the LGBT community, Kate and Kate set out to do something about it by creating their own.

The results so far: a card with two pineapples wearing matching bow ties, a heart banner using the transgender flag colours, and two popsicles with moustaches.

"We are proud of our work," said Kate 1.

And so, it makes sense that this new company born of the love of Kate and Kate now bears the name Love is Proud.

Right now, they are selling the cards on their Facebook page and are working on a website.

The LGBT friendly cards are already garnering a lot of attention — as far as Toronto and the United States.