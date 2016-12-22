'Twas the week before Christmas, and kids who are sick and staying in a Saskatoon hospital still got to see St. Nick.

A crane at Royal University Hospital was used to raise some Christmas spirits Thursday afternoon for patients of the pediatric unit.

A Graham Construction foreman used a man basket to build Santa's sleigh, and the man in red — joined by one of the crew's riggers dressed as an elf — took a trip past the window of the unit.

Santa and his elf made two swings past the pediatric unit in a sleigh made out of a man basket. (Submitted to CBC)

Toddlers and teens staying in the unit could be seen waving from the window as the sleigh swung by twice.

A group of Graham Construction employees raised more than $1,000 to buy 50 gifts — enough for each child on the unit.