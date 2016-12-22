'Twas the week before Christmas, and kids who are sick and staying in a Saskatoon hospital still got to see St. Nick.
A crane at Royal University Hospital was used to raise some Christmas spirits Thursday afternoon for patients of the pediatric unit.
A Graham Construction foreman used a man basket to build Santa's sleigh, and the man in red — joined by one of the crew's riggers dressed as an elf — took a trip past the window of the unit.
Toddlers and teens staying in the unit could be seen waving from the window as the sleigh swung by twice.
A group of Graham Construction employees raised more than $1,000 to buy 50 gifts — enough for each child on the unit.