Rob Clarke may be throwing his hat in the ring to become the next leader of the Saskatchewan Party.

The former Conservative MP from the Desnethé — Missinippi — Churchill River constituency and member of Muskeg Lake Cree Nation is expected to make an announcement at 10:30 a.m. CST Wednesday in Saskatoon.

There is also a Facebook page called "Rob Clarke for Saskatchewan Party Leader", and social media pages asking, "Are you ready for a fresh start?"

There are currently five Saskatchewan Party hopefuls competing to become the next premier: Scott Moe, Gord Wyant, Ken Cheveldayoff, Tina Beaudry-Mellor and Alanna Koch.

The party will elect a new leader on Jan. 27, 2018.