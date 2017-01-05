A man had to be taken to the hospital after falling through the ice as he was walking on the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon Thursday afternoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was first called to the area around the University Bridge at about 3 p.m. CST, after someone spotted the man on the ice.

A firefighter in a drysuit, which provides insulation and keeps water out, was approaching the man to retrieve him from the ice when the man broke through.

He was immersed to his waist and was able to pull himself out.

The firefighter helped the man off the ice. He was taken to a fire truck to warm up before paramedics took him to hospital.

In a release, the Saskatoon Fire Department cautioned that ice conditions change rapidly on the river and the ice should be avoided at all times.