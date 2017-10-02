Two people from Saskatchewan were among the hundreds injured by a Las Vegas gunman Sunday evening.

The shooting, which occurred just after 10 p.m. local time, left at least 58 dead and hundreds wounded, including the two people from Saskatchewan. The shooter fired at a music festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. The shooter apparently killed himself before he could be taken into custody.

Curtis Chartier of Warman, Sask., told CBC News he was supposed to travel to Las Vegas with friends and relatives for the music festival where the shooting spree occurred. He ended up not going, but two members of the group that did go sustained gunshot wounds.

He said, for now, he preferred not to give names of the people wounded.

One man born and raised in northwest Saskatchewan and now living in Alberta was shot in the head. The man, who is in his late-30s, remains unresponsive in hospital, Chartier said.

"It's terrible. We're just waiting," Chartier said.

Another Saskatchewan woman in her 30s from the same group was shot in the foot, Chartier said. A third woman was not injured, but is at the hospital with the man.

Chartier said they're pretty shaken up and are hoping for some good news.

Saskatoon man locked down in shooter's hotel

A Saskatoon man who was staying at the same Las Vegas hotel as the shooter says he was locked down in his room for 10 hours.

"We weren't sure what we heard. When we woke up and our phone started going off, we knew something was up," Cameron Apperley told CBC Radio's Blue Sky.

"People were checking to see if we were safe. But immediately there was choppers and police everywhere outside our window."

Apperley said everyone at the hotel was told to stay inside their room, and they watched for updates on television. The lockdown was only lifted Monday morning.

"It's terribly sombre," he said of the city Monday morning.

"Las Vegas is the loudest, happiest place on Earth and it's pretty sombre. This hotel is a crime scene right now."

Cameron Apperley of Saskatoon was staying at the same Las Vegas hotel as the shooter and was locked down in his room for 10 hours. (submitted by Cameron Apperley)

Apperley is scheduled to depart the city Monday afternoon, and said the flight can't come soon enough. But he said this experience won't prevent him from returning to Las Vegas in the future for another holiday.

"I'm coming back," he said. "I'm not letting terrorists win."

Saskatoon woman opts out of concert

Another person from Saskatoon, Larissa Burnouf, was also in Las Vegas Sunday night. She was supposed to go the Jason Aldean concert where the shooting occurred but after two days of attending shows at the music festival, she changed her mind and gave her wristband to a friend.

She said she was in her hotel casino when people came rushing in screaming about a shooter. Burnouf said people hid under tables and behind machines as they initially thought the shooter was in their hotel.

Burnouf realized her friend was at the scene of the shooting and managed to contact her.

"You know, she's a nurse, she was understandably hysterical at the time," Bernouf said.

"She told us there's bodies on the ground, there's blood everywhere."

She said her friend was badly shaken but was not injured in the incident.