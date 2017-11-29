Saskatoon and Regina are bucking the Canadian trend, as these cities have some of the highest apartment vacancy rates in the country.

The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) reports that Saskatchewan's overall vacancy rate remains unchanged at 9.3 per cent and the average rental price in the province is $975.

This is compared to the average vacancy rate of 3 per cent for purpose-built rental apartment units across Canadian centres.

Saskatoon continues to have the highest apartment vacancy rate in Canada in 2017, sitting at 9.6 per cent. This comes after hitting a record high of 10.3 per cent in 2016.

Saskatoon's vacancy rate declines after reaching a record high in 2016. (CMHC October Rental Market Survey - Saskatoon)

Goodson Mwale, a senior market analyst for CMHC in Saskatchewan, said in a rental market report that the vacancy rate in Saskatoon declined due to stronger demand, despite rising supply in rental markets.

The high vacancy rate in Saskatoon has kept downward pressure on rental prices. The average rent in Saskatoon is down by 1.5 per cent to $999.

Regina's overall vacancy rate has increased to 7 per cent, according to a rental market survey conducted by CMHC in October 2017. That's up from 5.5 per cent in October 2016.

"Growth in Regina's demand for rental units has continued to lag behind the expansion in supply, which has pushed the apartment vacancy rate higher," said Goodson Mwale in CMHC's rental market report for Regina.

The vacancy rate in Regina has more than doubled since 2014. The high vacancy rate has limited rent increases.