Saskatchewan's two largest cities continue to lead the country in population growth.

According to Statistics Canada, Saskatoon and Regina grew by 2.8 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively as of July 1, 2017.

Saskatoon's population was estimated at 323,800 people, while Regina's was estimated at 253,200.

Saskatoon and Regina's growth rate also led the country in 2016.

Other cities that experienced relatively high levels of growth include Guelph, Ont., Ottawa and Toronto.

This is the first time since 2010 that Calgary and Edmonton didn't make the top five list of fastest growing cities. Statistics Canada attributed their slower growth to the downturn in oil and gas prices.