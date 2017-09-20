Saskatoon's real estate market should outperform other Western Canadian cities in the coming years, according to a new report released by the Real Estate Investment Network.

The report, released on Wednesday, suggests the city should expect favourable growth over the coming five years.

Factors behind the anticipated growth are "relatively affordable housing options ...relative low unemployment, rising incomes and a rapidly growing demand for rental and home ownership."

In a news release, the group also cited the positive effects of a diversifying economy that has branched into energy, finance, health, real estate and insurance.

Such diversification helped cushion the Bridge City's housing and commercial real estate market from "dramatic downturns" seen in other Canadian cities, after markets were shocked by the plunge in oil prices.

The report suggests oil prices began to find stability in 2016 and they predict employment in that sector will rebound with 4.5 per cent growth in 2017.

"Despite the inevitable troughs and peaks the market will experience, the long term outlook is strong," it said in the news release.

REIN said these predictions were made because Saskatoon meets the criteria of its long-term real estate success formula — a standard to predict future trends in real estate markets.

Saskatchewan economy

Plunging oil prices hit the Saskatchewan economy and employment hard, which affected the real estate market as people lost their jobs or left the province, the report said.

However, the report cites predictions of a steady incline in oil prices.

The provincial economy has long been involved with agriculture. But the report said that, similar to Saskatoon, overall economic diversification has helped Saskatchewan flourish in other areas.

Finance, insurance and real estate alongside the mining sector have been the largest contributors to the gross domestic product.

Research found Saskatoon to be bucking the trend of other Western Canadian cities with a lower than average GDP decrease of just one per cent in 2016.

The report says 60 per cent of the provincial GDP is now produced in the services-producing sector, which is a shift from traditional areas of growth.

Furthermore, the report said the Royal Bank of Canada is forecasting Saskatchewan to rank among the provincial leaders in growth next year.

This year, Saskatchewan saw nine per cent growth in exports, which has shown an increase in employment based economic growth, the report said.

RBC also predicts Saskatchewan Real GDP growth to be 1.8 per cent in 2017 and 2.3 per cent in 2019.