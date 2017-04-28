A Saskatoon man charged with participating in an international child pornography ring pleaded guilty to 40 charges in provincial court this morning.

Philip Michael Chicoine admitted that, among other things, he used Skype to live stream child abuse from Romania and the Philippines.

Police said the investigation was triggered when child pornography was uploaded to a social media account in February. This led to a raid on his home and the seizure of evidence.

They say he was aided by a number of female suspects. The women in Romania have been arrested and charged and authorities say the children involved are now safe.

The investigation is still underway in the Philippines.

Chicoine pleaded guilty to ​possessing, producing and sharing child pornography.

He'll be back in court June 19 for a sentencing hearing. Judge Marty Irwin ordered a pre-sentence report.