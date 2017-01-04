A 36-year-old man has been taken to hospital after police officers shocked him with a taser last night.

Police were called to the Evergreen neighbourhood just after 11 p.m. CST Tuesday night. People in the area had seen a man in a car trying to harm himself with a knife.

By the time officers arrived, the man was out on the street, actively harming himself. He wouldn't listen to police when they told him to stop.

Police said the man wasn't hurt by the taser, but needed hospital treatment for his self-inflicted wounds.

Saskatoon police will investigate the incident, as they do every time a taser is used.