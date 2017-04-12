Police in Saskatoon are searching for a woman connected to the city's ongoing suspicious package investigation.

Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a woman seen in a video recently distributed to Saskatoon media outlets. They believe she may be connected to the suspicious package investigation and want to question her.

The woman is described as being between 18 and 21 years old, Caucasian, with dark blonde hair and a slight build. She may live in Saskatchewan or in the Red Deer/Rocky Mountain House area of Alberta.

Police said the woman isn't believed to be responsible for any criminal activity.

On Tuesday, Amanda Totchek, also known as Alexa Emerson, made a court appearance in connection to eight suspicious packages sent to Saskatoon businesses since March.

Totchek turned herself in to police Monday morning after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for her arrest.

Since the beginning of March, eight businesses received packages in the mail containing white powder, which turned out to be harmless. Police and fire crews attended all the calls, sometimes blocking the businesses off for hours as they investigated.

On Monday, police said they believed other suspicious packages may still be circulating. Anyone who receives a suspicious package is asked to call police immediately.

Saskatoon police said Totchek is the only suspect in the investigation right now.