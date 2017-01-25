Police in Saskatoon have arrested 25-year-old Curtis Kevin Morin who was wanted for murder in the stabbing death of Bailey Lonechild.

The arrest came after Saskatoon police descended on the Caswell Hill neighbourhood today after they say a shotgun was pointed at an officer.

Curtis Kevin Morin (pictured in these photos), 25, is accused of second-degree murder following the stabbing death of Bailey Lonechild. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Police said Morin was wanted for second-degree murder in Saskatoon's second homicide this year. Lonechild, 29, was found in a home on the 100 block of Avenue M S. last week. He had been stabbed and died in hospital.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Morin's arrest. Charges are still pending.

A family members says Bailey Lonechild would often record his own songs and post them online for people to listen. (Facebook)

The arrest started when a man was robbed at gunpoint at a convenience store on 3rd Avenue on Tuesday. His 2002 Mazda Protege was stolen.

Then, Wednesday morning, a patrol officer saw the stolen car at 38th Street and Avenue B N. Police say the driver of car refused to stop and on at least two occasions, a shotgun was pointed at the officer.

Saskatoon police searching an area on the 700 block of Avenue I N. (Dan Zakreski/CBC News)

Eventually, the car was rammed by police at 38th Street and Avenue N N. and three people inside ran out. Two of the people were caught immediately and police seized a shotgun. A canine unit managed to track the third suspect down, hiding under a deck.

Safety protocols were brought in at a local school but have now been lifted.

Charges are pending against all three suspects.