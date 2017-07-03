Saskatoon Police are asking for the public's help to identify the person or people who tipped over a portable toilet at Diefenbaker Park Saturday while it was occupied — trapping a woman inside.

Diefenbaker Park was the main site of Saskatoon's Canada 150 festivities on Saturday.

A 57-year-old woman was using the portable washroom at about 11:30 p.m. when it was tipped over. She became trapped as the washroom had been tipped onto its door.

Police say several Good Samaritans freed the woman from the washroom and assisted her.

She has since required medical care as a result of the incident.

Police are asking anyone who has information regarding the incident to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.