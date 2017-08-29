Saskatoon police say they have concluded there is no basis for criminal charges related to a protest last April outside of

Prairieland Park ahead of a keynote speech by Premier Brad Wall.

At the time, police told the public to come forward if anyone felt they were a victim of criminal activity during the protest prior to the Premier's Dinner.

On Monday, police said after consulting with Crown prosecutors they decided there was not enough evidence to proceed with criminal charges.

During the large protest, there were a few interactions with drivers and vehicles that created tension, as cars attempted to move through the crowd.

The protest became tense when some people were seen on the hoods of cars with signs draped over windows while others shouted at drivers heading to the event.

Protesters were objecting to a variety of funding cuts by Wall in the provincial budget, and also said they objected to supporters being able to buy access to the premier.

The $250-a-plate event was sponsored by the Saskatchewan Party and was a fundraiser for the party.

Many of the protesters were from various labour groups including the Canadian Union of Public Employees, Service Employees International Union West, and the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees Union.

After his speech, Wall told reporters he knew it would not be a popular budget and said he knew people would be upset, adding that protests should be encouraged in a free society.