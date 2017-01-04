Saskatoon police are hoping to identify a cab driver who transported a woman to safety after she was held in a basement for hours and sexually assaulted, according to her report to police.

On Monday afternoon, the woman told police she was approached by five men in a black truck while walking near a gas station on Highway 5, east of the city. The 26-year-old woman is from Melfort, Sask.

Eventually, the men took her to a home in Saskatoon, believed to be on the east side of the city. She told police she was then forced into the home's basement and assaulted.

The woman was eventually able to escape her captors and hail a cab which she took to a convenience store in the 1500 block of 22nd Street. It was at the store that she called police just after 3 a.m. CST Tuesday morning.

Saskatoon police tweeted that they are looking to identify the taxi driver who drove the woman to safety.

Investigators are hoping to ID the cab driver who delivered this young woman to safety. Please RT to help us. https://t.co/pMjPDmGuEh — @SaskatoonPolice

Earlier, Saskatoon police had also been contacted by the RCMP, who also believed the woman had been forcibly confined.

The woman said the men were driving a black Dodge truck.

The driver is described as 35 to 40 years old, with a short beard, short dark hair and a heavy build. He was wearing a black dress jacket, jeans and tan Timberland boots.

One of the passengers is described as being 25 to 30 years old, tall with a skinny build with a beard.

A third passenger is described as 27 to 28 years old, with a beard and short black frizzy hair, with a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.