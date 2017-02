Police in Saskatoon are looking into an armed robbery from last night.

A man came into a business on the 3000 block of Preston Avenue S. with a gun at 10 p.m. CST and demanded money.

Eventually, the man ran away with no cash.

The man is described as six-feet-tall, with a medium build, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon Police.