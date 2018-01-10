Saskatoon police investigating 1st homicide of 2018

Police have opened a homicide investigation after a 60-year-old man was found dead in a home on Sunday.

John McPherson was found in a home on the 100 block of Cope Crescent after police were called to check on his welfare.

Police had previously described the death as a suspicious. An autopsy was completed earlier this week.

McPherson's identity was revealed after consent was given from his family.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.