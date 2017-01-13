A Saskatoon police constable has pleaded guilty to impaired driving.

In December, police found a car that had crashed into a curb at 8th Street E. and Boychuk Drive. Police were called to the location by a roadside assistance system.

Tests showed that 45-year-old Trenton Dament, who was found inside the car, was over the legal blood alcohol limit for driving, and he was charged with impaired driving.

Earlier this week, Dament was given a one-year driving suspension, a $1,000 fine and a $300 victim impact surcharge.

Dament has served in the Saskatoon Police Service for the last 12 years. He was off-duty at the time of his crash.

Dament had been taken off the street while the matter moved through the courts. Police will also be conducting an internal investigation.