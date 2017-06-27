Saskatoon Police Chief Clive Weighill has announced he is retiring after 11 years leading the city police service.

Weighill made the announcement at Tuesday's board of police commissioners meeting.

"Other than my marriage to Lois, this has been the best 11 years of my life, but I feel the time is right to begin a new chapter," said Weighill in a statement.

He thanked the board past and present for its support, and community partners he said had helped to make Saskatoon a safer city.

"In relation to the sworn and civilian members of the Saskatoon Police Service it would be impossible to find a better or more committed group of people to work with," he said.