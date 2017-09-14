A boa constrictor has slithered its way into Saskatoon police custody.

Police got the unusual call on Sunday evening. A large snake, it turns out, was making its way down a rural section of Eighth Street, just east of the city.

The caller, according to a police Facebook post, said they were "99 per cent sure that there was a boa constrictor."

In the Facebook post, police said they were able to corral the snake into a large plastic container they borrowed from a passing motorist.

"Just call us 'snake whisperers,'" the post said.

Saskatoon Police Service corrals large snake1:00

The snake was then taken to a conservation officer's office and then on to the University of Saskatchewan's vet clinic.

The reptile is now in the hands of a snake wrangler, according to police.

In a separate post, the Saskatchewan Association of Conservation Officers is reminding people it's illegal to own exotic or poisonous snakes without a permit.

The association says they believe the snake was owned as a pet before being dropped off outside the city.

"It is believed that this particular snake may have been held illegally, and was dumped after the owner decided that they no longer wanted or could take care of it anymore," the post says.

Police say the snake wrangler will care for the snake before it is transported out of the province in 30 days.