Three overdoses in Saskatoon this past weekend are believed to be a result of fentanyl use. One of those people died.

Between Friday and Sunday, police responded to five drug overdoses in the city.

Police are warning the public to not take any drugs that have not been prescribed by a doctor or dispensed by a pharmacist.

Saskatoon police said the potency level of fentanyl can vary wildly from one pill to another, and it's difficult for users to know what they're actually taking.

Between 2010 and 2015, there were 41 fentanyl-related deaths in the province.

Firefighters in Regina and Saskatoon now carry naloxone kits, a nasal spray that can save a person from overdosing on opioids. Take-home kits are also now available in several health regions.