Saskatoon police have released the name and phone number of an alleged drug dealer after a string of overdoses in the city.

On Saturday, police issued a news release indicating they responded to calls about six people in three different locations around the city that were experiencing the "effects of apparent illicit drug overdoses".

The other suspected overdose happened after a 23-year-old man was brought to the Saskatoon police detention unit Saturday afternoon and showed immediate signs of medical distress.

Two of the people, a man and a 48-year-old woman, have since died.

Three males have been arrested in connection to these incidents.

Police responding to an overdose call in the 3000 block of Arlington Avenue Saturday morning. (Dan Zakreski/CBC News)

Police are warning members of the public that an alleged dealer by the name of "Lil Joe" or "Joe Bro" with the mobile number 306-881-7300 may be dealing cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Police are urging anyone who may have purchased drugs from this person to bring the product into a station so they can dispose of it correctly. They said they are not "searching to pursue charges for being in possession of this cocaine, we are interested in the health and safety of the public."

Anyone with any more information is asked to call Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.