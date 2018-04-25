'You have to go on': Saskatoon volunteers paint mural at arena in honour of Humboldt Broncos
16 people were killed, 13 injured in team bus crash
A Saskatoon company is volunteering its time as a way to give back after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.
Student Works Painting is creating a mural at Saskatoon's Schroh Arena to commemorate the 16 people killed and 13 injured after the team's bus was involved in a highway collision with a semi-trailer on its way to a playoff game in Nipawin on April 6.
"I was sick to my stomach when I heard about the crash," said Student Works Painting spokesperson Ashley Hall. "It was kind of unbelievable."
Not knowing what to do, Hall and her compatriots decided to paint a mural in honour of the team.
"We knew we could paint," she said. "So, we thought, why don't we do a tribute?"
The painters are also holding a used hockey equipment drive for youth organizations in the Saskatoon area.
"Everyone is so deeply affected here," she said. "But you have to go on with life."
Donations will be accepted Wednesday afternoon until 5 p.m.