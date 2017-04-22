For some living in Saskatoon, Islam represents a roughly sketched mystery composed of stereotypes and alarmist media reports filled with half-truths.

'We are very proud to live in … one of the first countries in history to adopt multiculturalism.' - Hanan Elbardough

That's why the local Islamic community is opening up its Copeland Crescent mosque to the public on Saturday.

"Know us face-to-face, feel who we are, and ask us questions," urged Hanan Elbardough. "At the end we are just people like everybody else."

Hanan Elbardough hopes this weekend's open house will help to overcome many of the negative stereotypes that some people hold. (CBC)

Elbardough made the plea on CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

"We believe the lack of information about Islam is causing some challenges so we feel that we've been trying to open our doors to many religious groups to come and ask questions — school students, university students, I think it is important to inform people," she said.

The Muslim community in Saskatoon has grown rapidly over the years from a humble group of 50, now boasting a population of about 8,000 people worshipping at three mosques in the city.

Opening the door to open minds

With more visibility, Elbardough said, non-Islamic members of the community seem to have become more emboldened to reach out as of late — but not always in a positive way.

"It becomes really hard after a terrorist attack," she said. "You feel judged and you feel like you have to explain yourself."

There are also, Elbardough said, negative stereotypes about the status of Muslim women.

"People misunderstand the role of women in Islam and they feel that women are oppressed and they have to wear the hijab or they have to dress a certain way."

The Islamic community hopes to overcome much of that misinformation Saturday by creating a friendly, open environment where people feel free to ask questions.

In a way, Elbardough said, this mosque open house is a way for the Islamic community to say thank you.

"We are very proud to live in a country, one of the first countries in history to adopt multiculturalism."

The open house at the Islamic Centre Saskatoon runs from 11:00 a.m. CST to 4:00 p.m. Saturday at the mosque on Copeland Crescent. There will be various activities, and people will be able view the midday prayers.