Only half of expectant mothers who apply to have a midwife assist them through their pregnancy in Saskatoon actually receive the service.

That's why people are coming together for a march next month to raise awareness.

"I want the same care that I received for every woman who wants it," advocate and rally organizer Samantha Buller-Kormos said.

Buller-Kormos said there aren't many options in Saskatoon when it comes to delivering a baby.

"A lot of [general practitioners] can't deliver at the Royal University Hospital," Buller-Kormos explained.

Having more midwives available would give more options.

The Saskatoon Health Region stated that over the last two years, there have only been six midwives available.

"They need to do what they can do with what they have," Buller-Kormos said, but she hopes that there is an opportunity soon to direct more financial support to midwifery.

The Saskatoon March for Midwives is set to take place on Saturday, March 25. It is set to start at the Royal University Hospital at 1 p.m. CST.