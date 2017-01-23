A survey of voters in the Saskatoon Meewasin riding shows a tight race in the upcoming byelection.

A Mainstreet/Postmedia poll released Monday shows 37 per cent of people surveyed would vote for the NDP, while 35 per cent would vote Sask. Party. There were 22 per cent of people who declared they were undecided.

The Green Party and Liberal Party each received three per cent.

The seat was previously held by Sask. Party MLA Roger Parent, who died in November just one day after the government announced he had been diagnosed with cancer. The 63-year-old had been an MLA since 2011.

The NDP's candidate for the riding will be set tonight at a nomination meeting. Dr. Ryan Meili is running against John Parry for the nomination. Meanwhile, Liberal leader Darrin Lamoureaux will run for the seat for his party.

The Saskatchewan Party has yet to name who will be running in the riding. Roxanne Kaminski and Marv Friesen have both put their names forward. A nomination race will be held Jan. 30.

The Green Party also has not named a candidate.

A date for the byelection has not yet been announced. According to Elections Saskatchewan, by law, it must be held before May 29.

Mainstreet Research reports 603 Saskatoon Meewasin electors were surveyed on Jan. 20 and 21. A probabilistic sample of these sizes would yield margins of error from +/- 3.97 per cent, 19 times out of 20.