To help prepare voters for the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection on March 2, CBC Saskatoon is publishing responses from the five candidates running.

In this final chapter of our five-part series, each candidate shares their one, big idea.

Question: What is one big idea you have that you will personally advocate for if elected?

Candidate responses

David Prokopchuk, Progressive Conservative Party

David Prokopchuk is running for the Progressive Conservative Party in the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection. (David Prokopchuk/Facebook)

Our Waste-Heat Initiative. The highest cost to running a greenhouse throughout the winter is heating. All throughout Saskatchewan's natural resource sector, one of the byproducts of mining those resources is steam.

Currently, that steam is released into the atmosphere. What we're proposing is to capture that steam, and where possible co-generate electricity, and then reallocate it to a greenhouse to grow Saskatchewan's agriculture sector. Any CO2 produced would be run through the greenhouse production to help plant growth.

Not only will this create new jobs for our next generation of Saskatchewan people, but also reduce the amount of carbon emissions to the atmosphere.

Darrin Lamoureux, Liberal Party

Darrin Lamoureux is running for the Saskatchewan Liberal Party in the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection. (Darrin Lamoureux/Facebook)

I would advocate for accountability of our government.

One MLA will not change the government. However, electing the Liberal leader on March 2 will bring a new opposition to the legislature that will press for answers on how the Sask. Party is wasting taxpayer money and bring a moderate, commonsense alternative to an ineffective legislature.

Ryan Meili, New Democratic Party

Ryan Meili is running for the New Democratic Party in the Saskatoon Meewasion byelection. (Ryan Meili/Facebook)

I am running because I want to contribute to building a healthier Saskatchewan. As a family doctor, I see every day the ways in which political decisions impact people's health.

Health care is only a small part of what influences our health. How much money people make; how far they go in school; whether they have a decent place to stay and access to nutritious food — these factors make the biggest difference in determining whether people are healthy or sick.

This means that policies in every ministry influence how healthy we will be.​

Recognizing this, many jurisdictions around the world have implemented a 'health in all policies' approach, looking at all decisions through the lens of what would have the most positive health effects. As an MLA I would promote the idea of health as a guiding principle for all government decisions.

​Brent Penner, Saskatchewan Party

Brent Penner is running for the Saskatchewan Party in the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection. (Brent Penner/Facebook)

I am proud of the Saskatchewan Party government's recent strengthening of impaired driving laws, but I also recognize that more can be done to reduce the impact of impaired driving on Saskatchewan people.

Given my personal experience as a police officer, I will help the government look for ways in continuing to fight drunk and drug impaired driving in Saskatchewan by toughening laws and looking at innovative solutions. In my work, [I] have personally witnessed the devastating consequences of impaired driving.

We can and must to do better.

Shawn Setyo, Green Party

Shawn Setyo is running for the Saskatchewan Green Party in the Saskatoon Meewasion byelection. (Shawn Setyo/Facebook)

The greatest resource in Saskatchewan is its people. We want to seize the opportunity to set the province's best and brightest minds to transform Saskatchewan into a technological hub. With the support of our Crowns to provide at-cost efficient baseline services, we know our province can unleash innovation to create new wealth and reap untapped sources of capital.

It is my aim to introduce legislation that will increase access to the most advanced science, technology and engineering education to prepare the workforce of tomorrow.

Our legislation will also allow for former resource extraction workers to retrain their skills cost-free. Under the Saskatchewan Green plan, recent graduates will be able to stay in Saskatchewan, find employment right here, and create businesses employing their fellow Saskatchewan residents. This plan is based on the belief that Saskatchewan can achieve prosperity through innovation and sustainability.

This is the fifth story in a five-part series by CBC Saskatoon ahead of the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection on March 2.