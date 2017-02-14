Voters in the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection will have five candidates to choose from when they go to the polls next month.

The five men were confirmed by Elections Saskatchewan as official candidates after the 2 p.m. CST Tuesday nomination deadline.

The candidates, in alphabetical order, are:

Darrin Lamoureux, Saskatchewan Liberal Party.

Ryan Meili, New Democratic Party.

Brent Penner, Saskatchewan Party.

David Prokopchuk, Progressive Conservative Party.

Shawn Setyo, Saskatchewan Green Party.

The byelection, triggered by the death of Saskatchewan Party MLA Roger Parent in November, is slated for March 2.

Registered voters in Saskatoon Meewasin should receive their voter information cards in the mail soon.

Eligible voters must be at least 18 years old, a resident of the riding, and have lived in the province for six months before the date the byelection was called.

More information about voting options and eligiblity can be found on Elections Saskatchewan's website.